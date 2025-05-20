George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago's The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*H, Taxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

"I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer," he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just "with better writing."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.