Glen Powell races for his life in 'The Running Man' new trailer

A new trailer for The Running Man has raced on to the scene.

Paramount Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Edgar Wright film on Monday.

Glen Powell stars in the movie as Ben Richards, who enters a televised competition to try to win a cash reward to save his sick daughter.

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward," according to the film's official synopsis. "Ben Richards is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

The trailer finds Powell's Ben going to extremes to stay alive as almost everybody he encounters tries to murder him. We see him jump out of an exploding car off of a bridge, evade innumerable gunshots and survive a burning building.

Also starring in the film are William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera and Colman Domingo.

The Running Man races into theaters on Nov. 14.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.