Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant to star in 'Holes' Disney+ series pilot

A new generation is about to go dig those holes.

Disney+ has revealed new details about the pilot for the TV adaptation of Holes, ABC Audio has learned.

The new series is a reimagining of the 1998 Louis Sachar book Holes, which was previously adapted into the 2003 film starring Shia LaBeouf. In this series, "a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose," according to its official logline.

Greg Kinnear will star as The Warden of Camp Yucca in the show, while Aidy Bryant will costar as Sissy, an enthusiastic camp counselor who seems like a trustworthy big sister figure but whose true allegiance lies with the Warden.

While the Sachar novel focuses on the main character Stanley Yelnats, this adaptation genderbends the protagonist into the female character Hayley, played by Shay Rudolph. Like Stanley in the novel, Hayley arrives at camp having been wrongly accused.

The other juvenile detention campers will be played by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press. Additionally, Noah Cottrell will play Kitch, who works in the kitchen at Camp Yucca.

