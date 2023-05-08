'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' soars to #1 at the box office with $114 million debut

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. opened the weekend with an estimated $114 million domestic gross -- a few million below expectations, but still good enough to knock The Super Mario Bros. Movie down a notch. Globally, the film -- starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon -- pulled in $282 million.

That gives Pratt the week's two top films, as The Super Mario Bros Movie, slips to second place with an estimated $18.6 million weekend. It's the highest-grossing film of the year so far with a total of $518 million in North America and $1.15 billion globally.

Supernatural horror sequel The Evil Dead Rise dropped to third place, delivering an estimated $5.7 million. Its three-week domestic tally to $54 million and $110 million globally.

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, the adaptation of Judy Bloom's beloved book, took fourth place with an estimated $3.38 million in its second week of release. That brings its current gross to $12.6 million against a budget of $30 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-led rom-com, Love Again, earning an estimated $2.4 million.

