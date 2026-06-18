Guillermo Rodriguez of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' joins 'Dancing with the Stars'

Guillermo Rodriguez is stepping out from behind Jimmy Kimmel's desk and onto the dance floor.

The longtime Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality has officially joined season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant.

The announcement was made Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making Rodriguez the latest star revealed for the upcoming season.

Rodriguez has become a familiar face to television audiences through his work alongside Jimmy Kimmel.

His journey to late-night stardom began when he worked as a security guard at the show's Hollywood studio before being featured in comedy sketches and recurring segments that quickly made him a fan favorite.

Over the years, Rodriguez has become one of the show's most recognizable personalities, appearing in countless comedy bits, celebrity interviews and his signature segment, "Guillermo's Hollywood Roundup."

He has also made appearances in films and television projects, including a cameo in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, Rodriguez will take on a new challenge as he competes for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

He joins a growing season 35 cast that includes reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, as well as Savannah Bananas player and social media personality Jackson Olson.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a successful season 34, which ABC said delivered the show's strongest finale audience in a decade.

The competition series is set to return this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The full celebrity cast, professional dancer pairings and premiere date are expected to be announced Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

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