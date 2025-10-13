Halloween costume ideas for classic rock fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer of KISS attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of "Biography: KISStory" at The Battery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Are you still looking for costume ideas for Halloween? Why not try to recreate these looks by some of the biggest rock stars of the 1980s below?

David Bowie - aka Ziggy Stardust

David Bowie (Ziggy Stardust)

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, London, 7th May 2010. Mick Hutson/Redferns (Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Anyone from the band KISS

Kiss NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer of KISS attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of "Biography: KISStory" at The Battery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Slash from Guns N’ Roses





Through the years INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Musician Slash of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter)

Freddie Mercury

Queen File Photos from Northern California Freddie Mercury of Queen, 1982 Tour at the Various Locations in Oakland, California (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage) (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Steven Tyler and his mic stand

Steven Tyler NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: Steven Tyler performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on June 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Joan Jett

Joan Jett's Gibson Guitar LAS VEGAS - JANUARY 9: Joan Jett performs with her band Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at the Gibson booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show January 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The world's largest consumer technology trade show runs through January 11 and features 2,700 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Debbie Harry

Blondie

Billy Idol

Billy Idol

Bret Michaels

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bono from U2

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Edge from U2

U2 Performs At The Forum INGLEWOOD, CA - MAY 16: The Edge of U2 performs at The Forum on May 16, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Angus Young from AC/DC

Thundeerstruck Angus Young and AC/DC may have some competition in delivering the best version of "Thunderstruck."

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi Rock Blocks

Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee

Dee Snider

TWISTED SISTER ----- LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino September 2, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DEVO

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons performs at Blue Note Hawaii on January 17, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below, or better yet, send us a photo of your costume by uploading it via our station’s smartphone app.



