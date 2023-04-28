Happy National Superhero Day

In case you're not one of those suffering from so-called superhero fatigue, April 28 has been designated National Superhero Day.

So, why not spend the day either saving the world from some extraterrestrial menace or, more realistically, bingeing some superhero movies?

To that end, Rotten Tomatoes has ranked the Best Superhero Movies of All Time, based not on box office success — though many of them were blockbusters — but their scores from the ratings aggregator. Here's a look at the list's first six entries and where you can stream them.

97% - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018 - Prime Video): This Oscar-winning Sony Animation film saw several Spider-people before No Way Home brought the multiverse concept to the big screen.

97% - The Incredibles (2004 - Disney+): Another Oscar winner, from Simpsons and Mission: Impossible franchise veteran Brad Bird.



96% - Black Panther (2018 - Disney+): The Oscar-winning first stand-alone adventure of the late, great Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the vibranium-clad king of Wakanda.



94% - Avengers: Endgame (2019 - Disney+): Joe and Anthony Russo's final Marvel movie to date capped off the Infinity Stones saga and became the second-highest-grossing film of all time.

94% - Logan (2017 - Disney+): This Oscar-nominated film was supposed to be Hugh Jackman's last turn as the fan-favorite Wolverine, until he was lured back into his razor claws and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by pal Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3.

94% - The Dark Knight (2008 - Max): Christopher Nolan's second Dark Knight movie was more of a top-notch crime drama featuring Batman than a traditional superhero movie, but the late Heath Ledger's posthumous Oscar-winning performance made it an instant classic.

