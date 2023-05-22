Harrison Ford talks digital de-aging as tickets go on sale for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

After its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, tickets to the final Indy adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, are now on sale.

To commemorate, Fandango has released an interview with co-stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who give a sneak peek.

"He is now being forced to retire ... and they're bringing someone else in to be the head of the archeology department," Ford says of his whip-cracking alter ego. "He has no real future in mind for himself," Ford says, explaining, "I thought it would be really interesting to see him at the end of his career. Older, not necessarily wiser, but still capable of one last hurrah."

As reported, Ford describes how the movie begins with an extended look backward, with the 80-year-old actor digitally de-aged to 35. "It's not like a Photoshop kind of thing," Ford says of the digital wizardry that will take fans back in time. "They have used all of the footage that Lucasfilm has acquired ... 35 or 40 years of footage ... and then transfer his current expressions to his younger face," the actor explains. "It's really my face. It's spooky."

He calls the opening "action-packed" and a good "transition" to the present day in the film, 1969, and describes playing the hero, "in the twilight of his life," a "great joy."

Emmy winner Waller-Bridge calls the script "breathless" and says her character, Helena, Indy's goddaughter, is "manipulative, and that's always fun to play."

The Fleabag actress says Helena is a survivor, but "her luck is running out ... to save herself from this terrible situation she's gotten herself into is to hit up her old godfather."

The movie opens June 30.

