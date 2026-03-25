'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' HBO series gets teaser trailer, announces Christmas Day release

The boy who lived, for a brand-new era.

HBO has released the official teaser trailer for the first season of its upcoming Harry Potter series. It is officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the network announced.

Additionally, HBO has set the season to premiere Christmas Day on HBO Max.

"There is nothing special about Harry Potter - at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic," its official logline reads. "But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past."

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

"I've always wanted to know about my parents," McLaughlin says as Harry in the trailer.

We then see Nick Frost as Hagrid, who says to him, "Your parents were the kindest, bravest people I ever met. They were funny and clever, and they stood up for what they believed was right. And the next time I see you will be in Hogwarts."

The rest of the trailer finds Harry getting onto the Hogwarts Express and arriving at the wizarding school. We see glimpses of the great hall, the quidditch pitch, the sorting hat and other classic moments from the first Harry Potter book.

"Are you really Harry Potter?" Stout's Ron asks Harry in the trailer's last moments. When the boy who lived confirms so, Ron makes an explosion noise and accompanying hand movement on his own forehead, in the infamous spot where Harry's lightning bolt scar resides.

The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series.

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