'House of the Dragon' to end with season 4

HBO/Ollie Upton (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

During a press conference on Monday regarding the season 2 finale of its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, showrunner/co-creator Ryan Condal says the show will end after a fourth season.

Condal says the forthcoming third season is being written, with a debut expected in "earlyish 2025."

The show was renewed for season 3 in June, ahead of the debut of its sophomore frame.

Based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen. The HBO Original drama series includes Matt SmithOlivia CookeRhys IfansEmma D'ArcySteve Toussaint and Eve Best.

