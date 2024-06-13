'House of the Dragon' renewed by HBO for third season before second premieres

HBO is pretty confident about its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon: The network has renewed it for a third season ahead of its second season debut on Sunday. The series also streams on Max.

Based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen. The HBO Original drama series includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best.

The series is co-executive produced by Martin and its showrunner, Ryan Condal.

In the announcement, the head of HBO's drama series and films division, Francesca Orsi, trumpeted, "George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart."

She added, "We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

