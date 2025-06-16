'How to Train Your Dragon' swoops into #1 spot at the box office

How to Train Your Dragon breathed fire into the box office this weekend, taking the number one spot with $83.7 million.
The week's other new release, Materialists, had a decent showing at number three with $12 million. The Celine Song-directed rom-com stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
Rounding out the top five are Disney's live action Lilo & Stitch at number two with $15.5 million, Mission: Impossible - The Finale Reckoning at number four with $10.3 million and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina at number five with $9.4 million.
Here is the top 10:
1. How to Train Your Dragon – $83.7 million
2. Lilo & Stitch – $15.5 million
3. Materialists – $12 million
4. Mission: Impossible - The Finale Reckoning – $10.3 million
5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – $9.4 million
6. Karate Kid: Legends – $5 million
7. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $3.9 million
8. The Phoenician Scheme – $3.07 million
9. The Life of Chuck – $2.1 million
10. Sinners – $1.47 million
