Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo recognized in UK's New Year's Honours List 2026

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars on King Charles III's New Year's Honours List 2026. The honors system recognizes figures from across British society for their public achievements, and commitment to serving and helping the U.K.

Idris has been awarded a knighthood for his services to young people, while Cynthia has been made an MBE for services to music and drama.

Idris has worked with the youth via his Elba Hope Foundation, which supports education, among other things. He previously launched the Don't Stop Your Future anti knife advocacy campaign and teamed with the King's Trust (formerly known as the Prince's Trust) to provide youth with hands-on training, mentoring and direct pathways into in music, creative media and more.

As for Cynthia, her services in music and drama include acting and/or singing in Broadway's The Color Purple, Wicked and its sequel, Harriet and Genius: Aretha. She's also shared her expertise with other artists via a master class at the American Theatre Wing.

