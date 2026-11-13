It's a Sk8ter Girl: Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child

Avril Lavigne attends the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' New York premiere on July 22, 2024, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s a Sk8ter Girl for Avril Lavigne.

The 42-year-old singer has welcomed her first child. She revealed the news in an Instagram slideshow Friday, captioning the post, "Our Mini F****** Princess has arrived."

The first photo shows Lavigne and her partner’s hands holding their daughter’s tiny hand. Another photo shows Lavigne cradling the baby girl, who is dressed in a leopard-print onesie and matching headband. The third pic features mom, dad and baby-sized checkered Vans sneakers lined up on a skateboard.

Lavigne has not yet revealed the baby’s name or the identity of the father.

ABC Audio has reached out to Lavigne's representatives for comment.

The "Complicated" singer was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

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