Jack's back: John Krasinski will take his 'Jack Ryan' character to the movies

Amazon MGM Studios is taking its hit Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series to the big screen, with actor-director John Krasinski reprising the title character in a film.

According to Deadline, Krasinski's small screen co-star Wendell Pierce will also return as James Greer, and veteran character actor Michael Kelly, who until very recently could be seen in The Penguin, is also in talks to reprise as Mike November.

The Jack Ryan series, which wrapped up its fourth season in June, remains Prime Video's most-watched series globally.

The character originated on the big screen in 1990's hit The Hunt for Red October with Alec Baldwin playing Ryan; he was succeeded by Harrison Ford in 1992's Patriot Games and 1994's Clear and Present Danger.

Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in 2002's underperforming The Sum of All Fears opposite Morgan Freeman, and in 2014 Chris Pine played the character opposite Kevin Costner in Tom Clancy's Shadow Recruit, before Krasinski took the role to streaming success in 2018.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.