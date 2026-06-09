Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin star in 'The Dog Stars' trailer

Jacob Elordi as Hig in 'The Dog Stars.' (20th Century Studios)

The trailer for director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the official trailer for the upcoming film, which stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin. The film is based on Peter Heller's bestselling book. It's described as "a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice," according to the studio.

Elordi plays Hig in the film, "a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world," according to an official description. "But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist."

Alongside Elordi and Brolin, the film stars Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.

The trailer finds Elordi's Hig speaking with Qualley's character.

"So what did you do before the world ended?" she asks him.

"I was kissing my wife, playing with my dog, and wondering every day how I got so lucky," he says.

Mark L. Smith adapted the film's screenplay from Heller's novel. Heller executive produces while Scott produces the movie.

The Dog Stars arrives in theaters on Aug. 28.

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