Jamie Foxx to play God to Mickey Rourke's the Devil in spoof 'Not Another Church Movie'

Deadline is reporting Jamie Foxx will be playing none other than God himself in the upcoming spoof Not Another Church Movie.

The film, which reportedly wrapped production before the SAG-AFTRA strike, also stars Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke as the Devil.

Joining Foxx when the movie hits theaters later in the year will be Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris. Not Another Church Movie was directed and co-written by Real Husbands of Hollywood veteran Johnny Mack.

According to the trade, Daniels plays Taylor Pharry, "an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God," only to find out that "the Devil has plans of his own."

Executive producer Valerie McCaffrey tells Deadline, "The name talent that has come together for this ... comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God."

