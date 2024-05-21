Jason Momoa makes it Instagram official with girlfriend Adria Arjona

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

By George Costantino

Jason Momoa and his girlfriend Adria Arjona are Instagram official!

The Aquaman star confirmed the relationship in a post about his recent trip to Japan in which he referred to the 32-year-old actress as "Mi amor."

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," Momoa, 44, captioned a series of photos, some of which included Arjona. "ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."

Momoa and Arjona, who starred alongside each other in the 2021 film Sweet Girl, have been mum about their relationship.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet ended their seven-year marriage in January. they share two children -- Lola, 16, and Nakoa Wolf, 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!