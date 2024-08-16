Jay and (not so) Silent Bob cameo, sort of, in new 'That '90s Show' trailer

(L to R) Kevin Smith as Sonny, Jason Mewes as Bunch, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 305 of That '90S Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2024

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, known to fans by their aliases Jay and Silent Bob, make a cameo in the forthcoming episodes of That '90s Show.

OK, technically they're called Sonny and Bunch on the show, but it's close enough for any Mallrats fans.

The third chapter of the second season drops on Aug. 27, a new trailer announced.

Smith, in costume as the normally mute character he's played since his 1994 black-and-white breakout movie Clerks, evidently rams his car into the home of Red and Kitty Forman, played again respectively by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

It's not evident, but knowing the pair, weed was likely to blame. That said, Silent Bob (oh wait, "Sonny") actually speaks after the mishap: "My bad," he smiles.

The new season takes place in 1996, when Leia (Callie Haverda) visits her grandparents for her annual vacation in the summer of 1996.

Seth Green is also shown in the sneak peek, reprising from That '70s Show as Mitch, who has always had a thing for Laura Prepon's Donna. "I'm not seeing Eric, is he dead?" he asks her hopefully of Topher Grace's character. "We're still happily married," she replies.

"Took you a while to answer," he counters, even though it didn't.

This season also introduces Kira Kosarin as Betsy Kelso, the previously unseen daughter from a fling between That '70s Show vet Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso and Shannon Elizabeth's Brooke. Kelso's son with wife Jackie (Mila Kunis), Mace Coronel's Jay, was already a cast member.

