Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza separated months prior to Baena's suicide: Medical examiner

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza had been separated for several months prior to Baena's suicide death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Baena and Plaza had been separated since September 2024, the report said.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant on Jan. 3, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News at the time.

The county medical examiner confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Plaza and Baena's family released a statement and called it "an unimaginable tragedy."

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support," the statement said. "Please respect our privacy during this time."

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

He and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena's films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Good Morning America has reached out to Plaza's reps for comment.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.