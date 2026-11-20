Jennifer Lawrence attends WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards at LAVAN Midtown on Nov. 17, 2026, in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has a new update on her Miss Piggy movie.

The actress was asked if she could share any developments on the film while guesting on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday.

"I always get in trouble for saying stuff," Lawrence said, before sharing, "We have a first draft."

Lawrence first revealed that she and Emma Stone are developing a solo film centered on the iconic Muppet while appearing on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast in November 2025. Oh, Mary! creator and Tony winner Cole Escola is writing the film's script.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” Lawrence said on the podcast at the time. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

When hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Lawrence if she and Stone would appear in the film, the actress said, "I think so, we have to.”

Lawrence appeared on The Tonight Show the same week she announced the project, where she revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie.

"So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison," Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

"Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning," Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that "there hasn't actually been" a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

"I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, 'Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'" Lawrence said. "I'm just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, 'What do we do?'"

Miss Piggy was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz. The character has never been the central character of a film prior to this.

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