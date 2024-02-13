Jennifer Lopez says a "mortified" Ayo Edebiri apologized to her at 'SNL'

When it was announced that Jennifer Lopez would be the musical guest on the SNL episode hosted by Ayo Edebiri, the Emmy-winning star of The Bear, things got awkward -- because in 2020, Edebiri had bad-mouthed J.Lo on a podcast. But Lopez tells Variety that they're good, and that Edebiri apologized.

"She was mortified and very sweet," Lopez tells Variety about talking to her after SNL. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things."

What Edebiri said in 2020 was, "I appreciate a good scam. Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time, because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.”

"She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform," J.Lo continued. "She was just like, ‘I’m so f****** sorry, it was so awful of me.’ It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Jennifer's new album, This Is Me ... Now is out on Friday, as is her Amazon original musical film, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. A documentary called The Greatest Love Story Never Told comes out February 27. Jennifer tells Variety she put $20 million of her own money into financing this three-part project.

She tells Variety, "I do think this is a beautiful project. The message is strong and the message is true. I think it's a true piece of art, and I'm very proud of it."

