Jeremy Renner takes his "new parts for a tiny test drive" in "miraculous" new health update

Getty Images for Disney

By Stephen Iervolino

While Jeremy Renner continues to recover from his near-fatal snowplow accident in January, he posted to Instagram showing he's still putting in the work.

The last time the public saw Renner, when he promoted his new Disney+ series Rennervations, he needed a cane to walk around, consequence of the more than 30 bones he broke in the accident.

However, the new video shows the Marvel movie star and two-time Oscar nominee doing squats, jogging in place, and hopping from foot to foot as he hangs onto a cable machine handle anchored to a treadmill.

"I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner captioned the post.

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT)," he says, referring to his physical therapist.

Renner's updates got love -- and hundreds of thousands of likes -- from fans online, and more than a few famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, who trumpeted, "That's the stuff!" along with a heart emoji.

Renner's Avengers series co-star Josh Brolin celebrated with a series of "party horn" emojis, and Rachael Leigh Cook commented, "!!! Making the case for miracles here..."

The "new parts" comment, incidentally, is reminiscent of a scene in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, in which Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye undergoes advanced surgery to repair a battlefield injury. "I'm gonna live forever. I'll be made of plastic," he says sarcastically.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

