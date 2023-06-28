John Legend, Chrissy Teigen welcome a baby boy via surrogate

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now a family of six.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Legend shared a sweet photo of himself with all five children: their new baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, born June 19 via surrogate; Esti Maxine Stephens, the couples' other infant, who was born in January; Luna, 7; and Miles, 5.

Teigen announced the news in a much more lengthy Instagram post, detailing their surrogacy process, revisiting her pregnancy loss in 2020 and explaining her longtime desire of having four children.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she said in the post, which included photos of Wren nuzzling against her chest and moments she shared with her surrogate, Alexandra.

Teigen went on to describe how she didn't think she could carry anymore children after the loss of her third baby, Jack, so the surrogacy search began. At some point during that journey, she says, she told Legend she wanted to "try to carry just one more time."

"If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst," she wrote. "I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Teigen went on to say she restarted the IVF process, and during that time she and Legend met Alexandra, saying "she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her."

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen said in her post. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you ..."

Teigen ended her post with a tribute to Jack, saying, "We know both their angel kisses are from you."

