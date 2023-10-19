John Stamos says he seethed at "devil" Rebecca Romijn after their "humiliating" divorce

John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn broke things off in 2004 after five years of marriage, and now the Full House actor is revealing things behind the scenes left him seething.

He details the relationship in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which he discussed with People. "I just hated her," he tells the magazine. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."

The former celebrity couple finalized their divorce in 2005, with the actor now calling the "humiliating" break-up "shattering to me."

The actor admits to drinking "too much," at the time, and seeing his ex as "the devil."

At the time, Stamos was best known as the former Full House star, while his ex's filmography was on fire with roles in the original X-Men movies and others.

He says the public's perception was a root cause of the strife. "It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn't," he says.

"Maybe they weren't wrong," he admitted. "She was doing great at that time and I wasn't."

With some distance, and sobriety, he says he began to acknowledge she "was trying to make it work because she cared" about him.



Now 60, Stamos reflects, "You start thinking... 'Oh, she wasn't the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.'"

Stamos "straightened up," and in February of 2018 married 37-year-old model and actress Caitlin McHugh, who gave birth to their son Billy two months later.

After divorcing Stamos, Romijn had her own Hollywood ending, marrying Stand By Me star Jerry O'Connell in 2007; they're the parents of twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

