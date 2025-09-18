Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com 'The Threesome'

A young man's fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

"We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they're still very much working things out," Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to "a type of love that he idolizes," Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

"Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people's flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them," Hauer-King said. "That's something that I myself have learned over the years."

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she's the star of Netflix's Set it Up and Prime Video's Something from Tiffany's — the actress says she's only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

"It's not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I've made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I'm being honest, I try not to do them. Because I've spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed," Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

"I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There's no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different."

