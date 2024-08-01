Jonathan Majors says he's "heartbroken" his Marvel character Kang is being replaced by Downey's Dr. Doom

Jonathan Majors says he's "heartbroken" his Marvel Studios future was Thanos-snapped -- a decision cemented last weekend after it was announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was taking the role of baddie Dr. Doom.

Majors was to reprise his Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but the studio severed ties with him following his 2023 convictions on third degree assault and second-degree harassment following an incident with his ex Grace Jabbari.

The movies were pulled from the schedule, and recently retitled, with Downey now the heavy, starting with Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the actor, who said he's "heartbroken, of course," about the decision, and bristled that Downey -- and The Flash's Ezra Miller -- were allowed to portray their respective characters in spite of their past legal troubles, while he was let go.

"I think it's fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment," Majors said. "And that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level ... I didn't really get that."

Majors added, "I love Kang," but allowed, "Dr. Doom is wicked, though."

When asked if he'd ever reprise as the character if Marvel allowed it, Majors said he's all in. "Hell yeah! Hell yeah! Hell yeah!" he enthused. "I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah."

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.