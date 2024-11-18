Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announce engagement

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are getting ready to walk down the aisle. They announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala Sunday while discussing the upcoming holiday season.

"We're feeling great," Good told PEOPLE while showing her ring off to the camera. Majors added, "It's a season of joy."

Good said it's also "a season of all the good things,” to which Majors agreed, saying, “Amen.”

Speaking to E! News, they explained their decision to break the news at the gala had everything to do with their first encounter at the same event two years ago. "EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom," Jonathan said.

They were later linked in May 2023, with Meagan being a huge support during Majors' trial.

Majors was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment following accusations from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterers intervention program in Los Angeles, continue mental health counseling and stay away from his ex.

Good, who was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin, told PEOPLE Majors initially tried to discourage their relationship in order to protect her.

"I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry,'" she said. "The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless. So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one.”

