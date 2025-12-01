Jordan L. Jones says final 'Bel-Air' season sees Jazz embrace vulnerability, acceptance

Jazz is known for his unique style and entrepreneurial spirit on Bel-Air — and while that will remain true in the fourth and final season of the Peacock series, Jordan L. Jones says two themes define his character's journey this time around.

"What you have to look for ... [with] my character is obviously more vulnerability," he tells ABC Audio. "But I also think acceptance is one of the themes that Jazz is going to go through."

Jordan clarifies that this acceptance isn't about resignation. "Not acceptance in a bad way, like, 'Oh, something bad happened, I have to accept it,' but just accepting whatever comes ... being open to whatever. ... You learn more about Jazz that he's actually just OK with acceptance. And he is a very strong individual."

Regarding Jazz's relationship with Will, played by Jabari Banks, Jordan says Jazz remains a mentor and steady presence. As the series comes to an end, he notes there's "not a hard ending" to their friendship.

"It's not like Will and Jazz and Carlton never see each other again," he explains. "It's like that college experience where we have to leave each other, but we still have each other."

Jimmy Akingbola also talked to ABC Audio about his character Geoffrey's arc as the Banks family's estate manager. He says the final season forces Geoffrey to confront his past and his present.

"The final season explores Geoffrey's past in such a deep and impactful way, to the point where Geoffrey has to stop — I'll use the word running," Jimmy says. "For the first time ... he doesn't have the answers. Normally Geoffrey has something handled before someone's thought about it," noting that now "his back [is] against the wall."

Jimmy adds that Geoffrey is "fractured" this season, unsure whether healing is possible as his past arrives on his doorstep and challenges his loyalty.

New episodes of Bel-Air premiere Monday on Peacock.

