Josh Hutcherson on hate from Taylor Swift fans: 'I don't need that energy'

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the Taylor Swift fans who went after him on social media.

Back in December 2025, Hutcherson appeared in an I-D interview with his I Love LA costar Jordan Firstman, in which he said, "I'm not a Swiftie. Very much not. No shade, all respect, but definitely not."

Firstman then said, "A little tiny shade. She can handle a little bit of shade."

Fans of Swift took to Hutcherson's social media after the interview was released, with many of them pointing out that the actor attended The Eras Tour. In an interview with British GQ published on Monday, Hutcherson spoke about the response from Swift's fans.

"I got some heat because I did a photo shoot with Jordan, and Jordan asked me something about being a [Taylor Swift fan], and I was like, 'Oh no, I’m definitely not a Swiftie,'" Hutcherson said. "All of a sudden it garnered this, 'F*** him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’"

Hutcherson, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, said the whole ordeal made him want a more private lifestyle.

"I think [Taylor] is great. Her music is not my kind of music," Hutcherson said. "That is why I don’t want to be online ... I don't need that energy."

The actor admitted his current overexposure has made him anxious.

"Being thrust out again in the world and online in such a big way, doing a bunch of press and being on TikTok, all those things made me feel very exposed. I started to get a lot of anxiety about it," Hutcherson said, noting he has still has insecurities. "[They] haven’t gone away. I think I’ve learned how to cope and accept that these are my genetics. This is what I have."

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