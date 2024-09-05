Julianne Hough shares her dream 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant

It's time to go back to the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars announced the star-studded cast of season 33 of the reality competition series on Wednesday. Among the contestants are Olympian and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik, Bachelor Nation leads Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, and notorious "fake heiress" Anna Delvey. But if host Julianne Hough could pick a dream contestant, who would it be?

"Chris Hemsworth actually won the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. And I'm just saying, you know, you got to do the American one if you're going to really claim being the Dancing with the Stars champ," Hough told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May.

"I would come back and dance for that," Hough said. "Could I dance and host at the same time?"

As for what fans can expect this season, Hough says get ready for "nostalgia and the familiarity of why Dancing with the Stars is so special," along with some surprises.

"We already have such a tight family that anybody who comes in, hopefully they feel supported and excited," Hough said.

The host and two-time winner also described why she thinks the show is so beloved and has lasted for 33 seasons.

"It's multigenerational," Hough said. "You can watch it with your kids and your grandparents and your parents and bring the friends over. It's something that brings joy and harmony and something that, like, yes, we're competitive by nature and this is what this show's about, but we're also rooting for each other. And I think just in the climate of life right now, I think we just need something that feels joyful and hopeful and that we can compete ... but at the same time support each other."

