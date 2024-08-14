Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting married.

On Wednesday, a rep for Cuoco confirmed the news to Good Morning America after she and Pelphrey shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.

In their posts, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie in which Cuoco shows off her engagement ring.

"Amazing weekend," Cuoco wrote in text overlaid in the image.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the milestone, they each took to Instagram to share sweet photos together.

"Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey," Cuoco wrote in her post at the time. "Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Pelphrey also shared a loving message to Cuoco at the time, writing, "Happy One Year bud… best year ever. Love you more each day."

In March 2023 the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating after Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.