Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Pedro Pascal attends 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Los Angeles World Premiere in Los Angeles, California on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The list for the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2027 is in.

On Thursday, Walk of Famers Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E. joined Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Frierson to announce the list of names to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2027.

Among the names receiving stars are Keke Palmer, Pedro Pascal and Lisa Kudrow.

Dakota and Elle Fanning will also be the first sister duo to get a double star ceremony.

Country music icon Waylon Jennings, who died in 2002, will also receive a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

"This class continues the proud legacy of the Walk of Fame," Frierson said during a press conference about the 2027 Walk of Fame class at Funko Hollywood. "This year's honorees reflect the breadth, diversity and imagination of the entertainment community: Performers whose voices moved us, storytellers who expanded our view of the world, visionaries who brought unforgettable characters to life and trailblazers whose influence will be felt for generations to come."

See the full list of names below for categories across motion pictures, television, music, sports and entertainment.

Motion pictures

Cheech and Chong

Idris Elba

Sam Eliot

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning

Kate Hudson

Delroy Lindo

Sam Rockwell

Ted Sarandos

Television

David Allen Grier

Lisa Kudrow

Bill Lawrence

Pedro Pascal

Adam Scott

Jeff Probst

Keke Palmer

Raven-Symoné

Recording

Karol G

David Guetta

Waylon Jennings

Ramones

Grandmaster Flash

Sia

Marc Shaiman

The Smashing Pumpkins

Linkin Park

Lil Wayne

Live Theater/Performance

Jo Koy

Nicole Scherzinger

Roberto Bolle

Sports Entertainment

Jimmie Johnson

Radio

Charlamagne tha God

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