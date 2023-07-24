Kevin Spacey's UK sex assault case now in jury's hands

The fate of Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is now in the hands of a U.K. jury.

Variety notes that the 12-person panel in the actor's sex assault trial have begun deliberations, after the judge in the case highlighted evidence and testimony -- including from celebrities like Elton John -- that jurors had witnessed since the trial began on June 28.

Spacey faces 12 charges from four accusers, including seven for sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and counts of sex acts performed without consent. The incidents occurred between 2004 and 2013, when he was acting as the artistic director of London's famed Old Vic Theatre.

Spacey has maintained his innocence. As reported, he recently granted an interview with the German publication ZEITmagazin, in which he said of the accusations, "The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That's what happened in the [Anthony] Rapp trial, and that's what will happen in this case."

The former House of Cards star denied one of the alleged victims' accusations outright, while referring to two others as consensual, and another the result of a "clumsy pass" at the younger man.

Prosecutors alleged Spacey used his status and "power" as a celebrity to try to take advantage of his accusers.

