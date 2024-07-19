Kiefer Sutherland talks regrets after the death of father Donald

Kiefer Sutherland is speaking out about the June 20 death of his famous father, Donald, noting in a forthcoming interview with BBC Radio 3's Sound of Cinema that he wishes they'd spent more time together.

The Daily Mail got a sneak peek of the interview that runs on Friday and excerpted some of it.

Donald Sutherland and Kiefer's mother, Shirley Douglas, divorced when the 24 star was just 3, and while he tells Sound of Cinema he and his dad had "wonderful" times together and "never had an issue with each other," he allowed, "The only thing that my father and I have been sorry for is that we didn't spend more time together."

Kiefer said, "Our biggest frustration was that our lives took us in different directions, and that we didn't spend as much time together as we would have liked."

In both actors' long careers, they only acted together three times, but they played father and son in the 2015 Western Foresaken.

"I remember both of us realizing that we had not spent three months together at any given moment for a very long time, since I was maybe a child and came to visit for summer," Kiefer recalled.

He admitted to missing his cue in a scene where he was acting opposite his dad — that's how impressed he was by Donald's talent. "We were shooting a scene and I got so involved in what he was doing, watching him work, and he did this beautiful monologue, and then there was just this long pause."

He added, "I was like, 'Oh, no, I was supposed to say something.' I [had] just gotten caught as an actor. I got caught watching another actor work."

