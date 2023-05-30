Knife-wielding man threatens Benedict Cumberbatch and family at their London home

A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after he kicked in the garden gate of Benedict Cumberbatch's north London home, and threatened the Doctor Strange star and his family.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened earlier this month. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jack Bissell, made his way into the actor's garden, smashed potted plants and tore the intercom from the door after spitting on it. According to the authorities, Bissell was overheard screaming, "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down," while the Oscar-nominated actor, his wife, Sophie, and their children were inside.

The paper says Bissell, a former chef at the ritzy Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair, was later identified as a suspect thanks to the DNA he left on the intercom and was arrested. A restraining order was issued against him, which is when news of the attack was made public.

It's not known why Bissell went on the rampage, but according to the paper, he told a local shop owner he was going to break into the over $4 million home and "burn it to the ground."

A source tells the paper that Benedict and Sophie have had "many sleepless nights" since the "targeted attack," noting, "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them."

