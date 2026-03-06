Lamorne Morris to voice 'Garfield' in new animated Paramount+ series

Lasagna for dinner to celebrate?

A brand-new Garfield series, based on the original comic strip by Jim Davis, is coming to Paramount+.

The streaming service announced that the new show about the lasagna-loving orange cat will be created using 2D animation. It currently has the working title of Garfield.

Lamorne Morris will provide the voice of Garfield in this new series, which Paramount+ says will feature "the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon’s signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy."

Nickelodeon Animation Studios will produce the show, while Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III will serve as its executive producers.

According to Paramount+, Garfield has over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers. The brand has spanned over multiple generations since the comic's debut in June 1978.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.