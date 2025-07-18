Late-night TV hosts react to 'Late Show' cancellation

Late-night TV hosts and celebrities are reacting to news of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire franchise, effective May 2026.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reshared Colbert's on-air announcement about the cancellation in an Instagram Story, voicing his support for Colbert while criticizing Late Show host network CBS.

In an Instagram Story, Jimmy Fallon said he was "shocked" by the show cancellation announcement and praised his fellow late-night TV host.

"I'm just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it," Fallon wrote. "I really thought I'd ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he's really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years - going back to The Colbert Report, and I'm sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant."

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen didn't share a post but reshared a headshot of Colbert on his Instagram Story.

Severance star Adam Scott commented on The Late Show Reel featuring the cancellation news, writing, "Love you, Stephen this is absolute b*******, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows."

Journalist Katie Couric also commented, saying, "I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome."

Director and producer Judd Apatow chimed in, commending Colbert for his work over the years.

“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless,” Apatow wrote. “Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world.”

Snow White star Rachel Zegler also commented, saying, "I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen."

CBS announced Thursday that the network was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the longtime franchise ending in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. The Late Show began in 1993 with host David Letterman at the helm. Colbert succeeded Letterman in 2015 when the latter retired.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," George Cheeks, CBS' president and co-chief executive of CBS parent company Paramount, said in a statement announcing the decision. "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

Paramount has been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needs approval from the Trump administration to go through.

President Donald Trump celebrated news of the cancellation of The Late Show, writing in a social media post, "I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired."

"His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert," Trump continued. "Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

