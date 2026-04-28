Laura Dern joins 'The White Lotus' season 4 cast

Laura Dern attends the U.K. Gala screening of 'Is This Thing On?' at the Odeon Luxe West End in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Laura Dern is checking into The White Lotus.

The actress has joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was shared in a post to the network's Instagram on Tuesday.

This new casting announcement comes a few days after the news that Helena Bonham Carter had departed the season after production had already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season's plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d'Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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