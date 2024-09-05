Liev Schreiber thinks "it's amazing" fans wanted to see him reprise 'X-Men' role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

While Deadpool & Wolverine brought back a host of heroes and villains from Marvel movie past, one actor who didn't get the call from Ryan Reynolds and company was Liev Schreiber.

The former Ray Donovan star played Logan/Wolverine's ally-turned-enemy Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But when Sabretooth returned in the Deadpool film, his version was played by Tyler Mane, who originally played the baddie in 2000's X-Men.

Still, before the film came out, fans were speculating Schreiber would turn up — and that's enough for him, he tells Collider.

"It's amazing," he said. "I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again."

Schreiber related that to when "Showtime pulled the plug on" Ray Donovan. "I was just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans who watched."

He adds, "When you're making a television show, or you're making a film, I'm not in there with the audience, I don't know that anybody sees it. Of course, if you follow that sort of thing, you can see the numbers, that millions of people have seen it, but I generally don't follow."

That said, Liev said with a laugh, "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie."

