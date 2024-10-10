Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 plotline

School is officially back in session. Abbott Elementary has returned for its fourth season, with the premiere episode available to stream on Hulu.

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, told ABC Audio what she'd like to see this season at the Disney Upfront event back in May.

“I would love to have Melissa and Ava go in on something together,” Walter said. “Every woman on the show is an alpha ... and it's fun to see them mix it up.”

Walter even pitched an entire storyline.

"Maybe Barbara and Melissa get into a fight and then Melissa and Ava work on something. And then Barbara gets mad," Walter said, before referencing her season 3 storyline with Chris Perfetti's Jacob Hill.

"I'm going to tell you, here's the truth. When the Jacob character moved in with Melissa and I started to become friends with him, Sheryl Lee Ralph started getting snippy. She really did," Walter said. "She goes, 'You're supposed to be my friend.' I was like, 'They wrote lines, Sheryl.'"

Another cast member excited for this season is William Stanford Davis, who plays the school janitor, Mr. Johnson. He says he's looking forward to more of Mr. Johnson's "opinionated self about everything."

"I'm hoping to work in more scenes with Quinta [Brunson]," Davis said. "I worked a lot with the guys and with Melissa, so I'm looking forward to especially getting under Barbara's skin. I hope I can tell the writers that. Cause I'm afraid of Barbara Howard."

The show is known for having famous guest stars. So, which actor does Davis wish would join the Abbott Elementary family?

"I've often told them I wanted Halle Berry to be my love interest," Davis said. "So, you know, if you know anybody who can make that happen."

