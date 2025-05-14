Lois Lane interviews 'Superman' in the film's official trailer

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's the official trailer for Superman.

DC Studios released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. The movie arrives in theaters and on Imax screens on July 11.

David Corenswet stars as Superman/Clark Kent in the film. The trailer shows off an interaction between him and journalist Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, where she sits down for an exclusive interview with the superhero.

Lois asks Superman a series of questions, including queries about whether he has consulted with the president and if he is acting as a representative of the United States.

"I'm not representing anybody except for me and doing good," Superman exclaims in response.

We also see shots of Superman saving Metropolis civilians, as well as a civilian helping Superman up after a nasty fall.

"Your choices, your actions, that's what makes you who you are," we see Superman's father Jonathan Kent, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince, tell him.

The trailer also shows off Nicholas Hoult in costume as the villainous super-genius Lex Luthor.

"Superman. He's not a man. He's an it. That has somehow become the focal point of the entire world's conversation," Lex Luthor says in the trailer.

Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Skyler Gisondo also star in the film.

James Gunn directed Superman from a script he wrote based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

