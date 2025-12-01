Looking back at the most popular holiday TV specials & movies of the 1980s

The holiday season is here, and we thought it’d be a great time to look back at some of the greatest holiday TV specials and movies from the greatest decade of them all... the 1980s!
How many of these have you seen before?
1981 - A Chipmunk Christmas
1982 - Diff’rent Strokes - Santa’s Helper
1983 - A Christmas Story
1983 - Family Ties “A Keaton Christmas Carol”
1983 - Mickey’s Christmas Carol
1984 - A Christmas Carol
1984 - The Cosby Show Christmas Episode “A Father’s Day”
1985 - He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special
1985 - Santa Claus: The Movie
1985 - One Magic Christmas
1986 - Babes In Toyland
1986 - The Facts Of Life - “Christmas In The Big House”
1986 - The Christmas Gift
1986 - Who’s The Boss - “The Christmas Card”
1986 - Christmas with The Golden Girls
1986 - Growing Pains “A Christmas Story”
1986 - The Christmas Star
1987 - A Muppet Family Christmas
1987 - A Garfield Christmas Special
1987 - Christmas Comes To Willow Creek
1987 - Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
1987 - Cheers Christmas Episode “Christmas Cheers”
1988 - Full House - Our Very First Christmas Show
1988 - Christmas At Pee-wee’s Playhouse
1988 - Perfect Strangers: The Gift Of The Mypiot
1988 - A Very Brady Christmas
1988 - Ernest Saves Christmas
1988 - Scrooged
1988 - Die Hard (we’ll let you decide on this one)
1989 - The Simpsons Christmas Special
1989 - National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
1989 - Prancer