Looking back at Robert Redford’s biggest films

Legendary Hollywood star and producer Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89 on September 16th, 2025. He had what many believe was one of the greatest careers in Hollywood ever.
Please take a look back at some of his biggest films below.
1967 - Barefoot in the Park
1969 - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
1972 - Jeremiah Johnson
1973 - The Sting
1973 - The Way We Were
1975 - These Days of the Condor
1975 - The Great Waldo Pepper
1976 - All The President’s Men
1977 - A Bridge Too Far
1979 - The Electric Horseman
1980 - Ordinary People
1980 - Brubaker
1984 - The Natural
1985 - Out Of Africa
1992 - Sneakers
1992 - A River Runs Through It
1994 - Quiz Show
1998 - The Horse Whisperer
2006 - Charlotte’s Web
2014 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier
2019 - Avengers: Endgame
Look back at photos from Robert Redford’s remarkable career in Hollywood