A long time ago ... almost 50 years, to be exact ... in a galaxy not far, far away, Star Wars was released in theaters.

Fifty days before the milestone anniversary year, Lucasfilm has revealed its plan for how it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film.

On May the 4th in 2027, a brand-new documentary called The Hero Awakens will debut on Disney+. From filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary details the making of the original film. It features exclusive archival footage and audio captured during the making of the 1977 classic by George Lucas.

Later in May, Star Wars: Starfighter is set to release on the 50th anniversary weekend of the original film's premiere on May 28, 2027. Ryan Gosling stars as the cynical rogue Kade Auberon in the Shawn Levy-directed film. As he's "confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny," according to the movie's official description.

Star Wars fans can also look forward to the second season of Ahsoka, which premieres on Disney+ Jan. 20. Rosario Dawson plays the titular Jedi in the show that's set after the fall of the Empire.

As previously reported, Star Wars will be presented in IMAX for the first time ever, whether it be digital or on film, in celebration of its 50th anniversary. That rerelease heads to theaters on Feb. 19, 2027. The film, which was later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope, will be screened in a newly restored version in a select amount of IMAX 70mm film locations. It will also play digitally in select theaters.

"It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen," Lynwen Brennan, Lucasfilm co-president, said in a press release. "We look forward to celebrating with our fans all year long—from the releases of Ahsoka and Star Wars: Starfighter to exclusive merchandise, new publishing stories, unforgettable experiences and interactive games. We are so thankful for our amazing community and hope these experiences bring joy to Star Wars fans everywhere."

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