Mandy Moore exposes package thief on home surveillance footage

Mandy Moore is not a fan of thieves.

The This Is Us star took to her Instagram story on July 12 to share an unfortunate incident involving an alleged thief who appeared to have taken a package from her property.

Alongside a screenshot that seems to be taken from a home security system, she wrote, "I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went."

"I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this video (which won’t load here for some reason),” Moore continued. "This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them."

“People are the WORST,” she added.

Mandy resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons, August, 2, and Oscar, 9 months.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.