Matthew Perry Foundation launches, will help those "struggling with the disease of addiction"

The Matthew Perry Foundation has been announced following the actor's passing at age 54.

"In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," a press release announcing the charity's mission said.

The Friends star died on the afternoon of October 28 in his Pacific Palisades home. In a statement the following day, the LAPD said Perry "was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi" on Saturday at "around 4 p.m." PT and there were no signs of foul play on the scene.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind his decade-long television comedy Friends, shared a statement in the aftermath of his death, saying in part, "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned -- I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned," reads a quote from the late actor that was published along with the announcement of The Matthew Perry Foundation. "And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."

To support the work of the Foundation, please go to matthewperryfoundation.org.

