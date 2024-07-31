Maya Rudolph reportedly reelected to portray Kamala Harris on 'Saturday Night Live' through 2024 election

While voters ultimately will make their choice for president in November, Deadline is reporting Saturday Night Live has reelected former cast member Maya Rudolph to again play Vice President Kamala Harris when the show returns this fall.

Harris, of course, is now the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee after President Joe Biden's announcement on July 21 that he was dropping out of the 2024 race.

The Loot star first played "America's fun aunt" on SNL during the 2019 primaries, earning a shout-out from the real Harris for her efforts. In 2020, when Biden chose Harris to be his running mate, Maya earned an Emmy for her portrayal.

Maya's appointment will continue through the 2024 election, according to the trade.

