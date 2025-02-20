Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen & more join cast of Green Day-inspired 'New Years Rev' movie

Actors including Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn have joined the cast for the upcoming Green Day-inspired movie, New Years Rev.

The film follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band got a gig opening for Green Day. It's based on the "American Idiot" outfit's early van-touring days.

The previously announced cast members include Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the young rockers, and Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office.

You can also be part of the movie if you're picked to be a New Years Rev extra. As previously reported, a casting agency put out a notice calling for "punks, rockers, goths, alternative, or emo young adults" to film scenes in Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.