Mel Gibson shows a young Winston the ropes in trailer to Peacock's 'John Wick' prequel spinoff 'The Continental'

On Wednesday, August 9, Peacock released the first full trailer to The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the prequel series spinoff.

As reported, in the 1970s-set series, Colin Woodell plays the younger version of Ian McShane's character Winston from the films.

"This sacred institution wields power beyond your imagination," Gibson's Cormac tells Winston of the mysterious hitman hotel. "Your brother stole somethin' from me. What he took is very important to a lot of very dangerous people. Find him, 'cause if you don't, I'll bring the entire weight of this institution down on you both."

He then ushers him out by asking Ayomide Adegun's Charon to show Winston the door. The character, who becomes Winston's concierge, was played on the big screen by actor Lance Reddick, who passed away unexpectedly in March.

However, instead of turning his brother in, however, Winston decides to get a team together to take on The Continental, meaning "every freak in that hotel" is going to be loaded for bear to stop them.

The trailer is punctuated with all the bone-crunching action you'd expect from the Wick series, with Winston giving a nod to the Baba Yaga himself, when asked what he needs. "Guns. Lots of guns," he says in a callback to the Wick movies and Keanu Reeves' Neo in the Matrix.

"Let's take this house and all that comes with it," he says in between the action, before ending with the line made famous by McShane: "And away we go..."

The three-part series kicks off September 22.

